Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH opened at $42.85 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

