Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.03 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after buying an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 39.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,961,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

BL stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Insiders have sold a total of 258,013 shares of company stock worth $21,405,923 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

