Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,600 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEU. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.