Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

