Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,783 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Herc worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $15,744,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $6,722,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $6,655,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $2,234,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,453,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of HRI opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

