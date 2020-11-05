Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 657.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,924,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,531,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

