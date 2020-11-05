Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

