Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 51,821 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,878,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.