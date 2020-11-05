Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 26,555 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

