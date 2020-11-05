Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Landstar System by 310.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $238,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $124.40 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.