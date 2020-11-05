Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 428.86 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,166 shares of company stock worth $2,825,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

