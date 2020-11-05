Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,995,000 after acquiring an additional 989,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 794,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 719,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 426,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

NYSE:PFG opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

