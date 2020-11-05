Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,947 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Switch by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $355,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,513.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 545,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,457,196. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

