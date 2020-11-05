Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 719 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,379,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,166,000 after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 222,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 149,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $233.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $234.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

