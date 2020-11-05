Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,556,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,832,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

NYSE TSN opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

