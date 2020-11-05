Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,686.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $132,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $583,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

