Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

