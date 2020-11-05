Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $209.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $212.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

