Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,843 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on GTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

