Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,347,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,143,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $233.75 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.32.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,412 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,347. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

