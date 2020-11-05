Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 8,295 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after buying an additional 245,043 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Nevro by 36.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nevro by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 150,653 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Nevro by 80.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 322,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 143,469 shares during the period.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $154.77 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,539 shares of company stock worth $18,957,779 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

