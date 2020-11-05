Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $187.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

