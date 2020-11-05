Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 43,568 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,568 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of The GEO Group worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357,043 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 463,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

