EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.