Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,751 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,409,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

