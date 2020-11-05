Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Kforce worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kforce by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $812.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

