Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,268 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,601,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $147,307.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,205. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

