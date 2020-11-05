DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of PRA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,477,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 139.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 575,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 335,660 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

