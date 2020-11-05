Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,107,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.41.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

