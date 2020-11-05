PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

