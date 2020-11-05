TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,964 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,563,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

