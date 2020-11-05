Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $200.34. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $251.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $12,238,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock worth $78,668,487 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

