General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

