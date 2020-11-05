DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 125,674 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Yamana Gold worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.