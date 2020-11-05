Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Surgery Partners worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGRY opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.