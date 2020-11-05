Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of FRT opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $135.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

