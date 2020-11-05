136,400 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 124.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 539,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $289,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

