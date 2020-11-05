Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,277.37 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,270.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,129.08. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

