DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

