DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.75 Million Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of Niu Technologies worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIU. Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.