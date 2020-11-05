DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

