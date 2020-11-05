DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $282,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 52,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $96,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,104 shares of company stock worth $9,184,765. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

