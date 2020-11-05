Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,948 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $51.59 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.