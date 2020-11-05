Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.06.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

