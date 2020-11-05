Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Medifast worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Medifast by 764.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 104.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

MED stock opened at $160.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

