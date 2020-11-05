Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 519 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NVR by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,218.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,643.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.