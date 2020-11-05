DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,922 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 47,968 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,736 shares of company stock worth $30,365,146 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

