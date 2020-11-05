Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,303 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.