Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,715,000 after acquiring an additional 959,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Berenberg Bank raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

