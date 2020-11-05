Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 43,071 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,071 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

